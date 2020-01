Farmville, Va., (WRIC) — University Police are investigating a report of shots fired off-campus near Longwood University.

An alert was sent to students around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, notifying them of a possible shooter near the campus.

The university has since been put on lockdown.

University Police are working to secure the campus, and are advising students to stay inside until the lockdown is lifted.

