LOOK BACK: Recent tornadoes around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — After a deadly string of tornadoes walloped the American midwest Friday night, Central Virginia eyes increased chance for high wind gusts, as the DC metro area faces a slight chance of cyclone activity.

While there is no imminent threat for similar storms in Metro Richmond Saturday, tornadoes at home in recent years act as a reminder that carnage can touch down here, too.

In September of 2018, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off a Chesterfield warehouse, leaving a man dead and causing widespread damage in Richmond and Henrico County.



A 2018 Tornado walloped Chesterfield County, and killed 60-year-old Ronald D. Bishop

A year prior, Northern Neck communities tallied up millions of dollars in damage after an EF-1 tornado in Lancaster County.



Damage left in 2017 following a tornado in Lancaster County

Mere months ago, Northumberland County residents stared down a tornado that leveled a woman’s home, erased it from its foundation and left the neighboring home severely torn apart. Miraculously, no injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office at the time.

“But God has a plan, it’s going to be alright,” homeowner Neada Corbin said after losing all her home’s possessions after 40 years.







A tornado touch down in Northumberland County in May, 2021 leveled Neada Corbin’s home.

The wind gusts Saturday also brings the potential for brush fires, and fallen leaves can fuel these fires.

In video only seen on 8News last month, a Chesterfield home was threatened by quickly spreading flames on the ground. The home of a family of four was not damaged.

Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp told 8News Saturday, because of the slight chance for tornado activity outside of DC, he reminded residents to maintain sufficient battery charge on cell phones, have a radio handy and tie down any loose items inside homes.