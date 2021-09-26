Looking for love? Richmond, DC rank among best cities for singles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re a single Richmonder looking for love, you’re in the right place – literally. According to apartmentlist.com, the river city ranks among the best in the country for singles.

According to data gathered by dating app Bumble, Richmond ranked sixth based on criteria such as affordability and the percentage of singles in the area, with DC topping the list.

Apartment List found that Richmond came in 4th on dating satisfaction and was the second-least expensive city when date night comes around.

And if you’re looking for date ideas in Richmond, check out the 8News community calendar – whether you’re looking for a Bruce Springsteen tribute concert or a gardening workshop, you can find it all there.