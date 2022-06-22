RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Major League Fishing donated more than 300 pounds of catfish meat to the Beacon Hill Church and Hunters for the Hungry – Virginia.

This past weekend, the league held the Tackle Warehouse pro Circuit Toyota Stop 5 on the James River event. After the event concluded on Sunday, the 300 plus pounds of catfish in the Kid’s Fishing Tanks was donated to Hunters for the Hungry – Virginia, in partnership with Hopewell’s Beacon Hill Church.

“This donation is such a huge blessing for us,” Dr. Michael Moore, Lead Pastor of Beacon Hill Church. “We have a lot of food poor in our community, and a lot of needy individuals will benefit from this meat.”