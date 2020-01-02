1  of  3
Man, 9-year-old daughter killed in S.C. after being mistaken for deer, authorities say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WNCN) — A man and a 9-year-old girl were hunting Wednesday when they were mistaken for deer and killed, South Carolina authorities said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the hunting incident that took place at around 2:30 p.m. off Barracada Road in Walterboro, South Carolina, the department said.

According to SCDNR, “Four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, near Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were shot after being mistaken for a deer.”

Kim and Lauren Drawdy (Photos contributed to WCBD)

CBS 17’s sister station in Charleston, South Carolina, WCBD, reports that the victims were a 9-year-old girl and an adult male. Both victims died at the scene.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey later identified the victims as 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy and 30-year-old Kim Drawdy.

Both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire and Rescue responded to the call, but SCDNR is the investigating agency.

Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made or if charges will be filed.

Wednesday was the last day of the hunting season in South Carolina.

