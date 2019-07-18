1  of  3
Breaking News
Man accused of exposing himself to 3 victims while asking for directions in Henrico County Police: Vehicle pulled from Swift Creek Reservoir was stolen out of Henrico County Hopewell man dies at VCU Medical Center after being trapped inside of his burning home

Man accused of exposing himself to 3 victims while asking for directions in Henrico County

News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Henrico man is accused of exposing himself to three different people in three separate locations in the county’s west end.

The alleged offenses were reported at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. According to police, three victims reported being approached by a male in a vehicle asking for directions. Each victim eventually realized the driver was also exposing himself.

One of the victims was able to get a license plate of the suspect, which led to police identifying the suspect as 28-year-old Dajon Lamar Pine, of Henrico County. He’s been charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events