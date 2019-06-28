Man accused of feeding meth to squirrel arrested

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (CNN) – Alabama authorities say a man fed methamphetamine to a squirrel.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mickey Paulk in Killen Thursday night.
According to investigators, he rammed one of their vehicles with a stolen motorcyle during a brief chase.
Paulk faces drug charges.
Deputies accuse him of feeding his pet squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.
The squirrel was discovered during a recent drug bust.
According to the state’s Game and Fish Department, it is illegal to own a wild animal.
They say Paulk has video of the squirrel on Facebook.
The furry creature was released to a nearby wooden area on the advice of state conservation officials.