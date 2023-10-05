FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly brandishing a firearm on school property.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, deputies were called to the Light Academy — a K-12 private school in a southern area of the county — for a report of a suspicious person with a gun.

Upon their arrival, deputies were told the suspect — a man whose identity was known by school staff — had already left the area. Some deputies remained at the school to provide security while students were dismissed.

According to authorities, a parent — now identified as 29-year-old Jacob Goodwin of Palmyra — had come onto school property while wearing and displaying a firearm. When school officials asked the parent to leave, he did so but returned to a neighboring property where he allegedly brandished another firearm in view of school officials and parents.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Goodwin on two counts of possessing a firearm on school property and two counts of brandishing a firearm on school property.

Following a search, Goodwin was arrested later that evening without further incident. He is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The incident closely follows other similar violent threats made at schools in the county. Earlier this week, it was reported that two teenagers had been arrested for social media threats to blow up Fluvanna County High School.

“The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office remains highly committed to the safety of the children, faculty, staff, parents, and visitors of all the schools in our community,” said a spokesperson with the office. “We will continue to work with the school administrations to develop safety plans, train staff, be present in the facilities, and remain available to them as a resource in addition to our response to emergency calls.”