Aiden Keith Thompson (Photo: PWC Police)

GAINESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Gainesville man is in custody after police say he tried to strangle a woman during a domestic incident.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 10500 block of Neale Sound Court just before 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 20-year-old woman, got into a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance that escalated when he grabbed her neck. The victim was able to get away and take his phone before leaving the home to try to call for help.

The acquaintance followed the victim out of the house, tackled her to the ground and took the phone. Another family member then called police. The victim reported minor injuries and the acquaintance, identified as 25-year-old Aiden Keith Thompson, was arrested.

Thompson was charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.