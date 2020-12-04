Petersburg Police arrest man for firing weapon on Old Church Street

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in police custody after shooting a gun in the same block as Blandford High School in Petersburg. Police say they were called to the 200 block of N. Old Church Street for shots fired around 9:48 a.m.

At the scene a bystander alerted police that the shooter was still in the area. Police located the suspect at the residence where shots were fired.

Petersburg Police Department has identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Azionne Miller of Newport News.

Miller was taken into custody and after obtaining a search warrant police found the 9mm handgun used in the incident at the residence.

Miller has been charged with discharging a firearm upon public property within 1000 feet of a school, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

PPD has not reported any injuries or damages at this time.