Man charged in Henrico shooting after domestic dispute

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC)– One man has been charged in the shooting from Wednesday night at the Oakbrook Apartments in Henrico’s West End. Henrico County Police responded to the 4100 block of Fairlake Ln., around 8:30 p.m. last night for reports of shots fired.

According to Henrico County Police, there was an argument before officers arrived. Policed called the argument a domestic dispute.

One man fired a weapon that struck a nearby apartment that was occupied. The suspect did stay at the scene and was later arrested. He’s been charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Enentha Nathan has been a resident at Oakbrook apartments for four years. She lived with her husband until he passed away in February.

“There’s no screaming or anything. It’s very quiet,” said Nathan.

Nathan told 8news, she’s now concerned after the incident.

“Now I’m getting scared because I’m facing this side. I’m facing the other apartments. I’m not facing the front side so I’m a little scared,” said Nathan.

According to Henrico County Police, the suspect has since been released.