Man cited after forgetting he brought gun, bullets to Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A King William County man was cited for bringing a gun and bullets to Richmond International Airport Saturday.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says the unidentified traveler had a 9 mm handgun and eight bullets in his traveler’s carry-on bag on Oct. 5, according to a release.

According to authorities, the gun was not loaded.

When confronted, the man told officers he forgot the handgun was inside his carry-on bag.

After an x-ray monitor detected the handgun, TSA alerted airport police, who confiscated the gun and issued a citation to the man.

Sunday’s incident was the 11th time that TSA officers have caught a handgun at the airport’s checkpoints.