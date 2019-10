Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Police say they responded to the 1700 block of East Broad Street for a shooting at 2:37 a.m., Sunday morning.

Once on scene, police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

