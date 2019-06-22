Man dies after shooting in Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s south side Friday night.

Officers said they received a call around 11 p.m., to the 500 block of Old Warwick Road.

Upon arrival, RPD told 8News that they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital. However, he died from his injuries Saturday morning.

He has been identified as Arthur Robinson III, 33, of the 5000 block of Old Warwick Road.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of the manner of his death.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.