1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Man dies after shooting in Richmond’s south side

News
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s south side Friday night.

Officers said they received a call around 11 p.m., to the 500 block of Old Warwick Road.

Upon arrival, RPD told 8News that they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital. However, he died from his injuries Saturday morning.

He has been identified as Arthur Robinson III, 33, of the 5000 block of Old Warwick Road.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of the manner of his death.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events