Man dies in York County crash after hitting a car head-on

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Rochambeau Drive Wednesday night.

Authorities say around 9:27 p.m. on May 19, a 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling westbound on Rochambeau Drive when he crossed the center line and struck a 200 Volkswagen Beetle head-on that was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Douglas Alonzo Wright, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Daniel E. Jones, who was driving the Volkswagen, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening inquires.

Police say alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the crash.