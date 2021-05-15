Man driving motorcycle dies after a crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle on Route 17 Saturday.

Troopers say on May 15, Jazmin Monet Johnson, the driver of a 2019 Toyota Corolla, was driving northbound on Route 17 and tried to make a left turn into the former Paige Middle School parking lot.

When Johnson made the left turn, she turned into the path of a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle going southbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, Dwayne Anthony Grigoleit, 47, of Hayes, Virginia, tried to avoid the Toyota. However, he was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the Toyota. Grigoleit died from his injuries at the scene.

Johnson suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

