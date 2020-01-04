Man expected to be okay after shooting in Richmond

Breaking News
Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man is shot overnight in the city.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Decatur Street at 2:00 a.m., Saturday morning for a possible shooting.

Once on scene, they discovered a 39-year-old black male with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers say the victim told them suspects were firing at him from inside a vehicle.

There is no description of the vehicle involved at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

