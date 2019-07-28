Man fighting for his life after shooting in Chesterfield

Breaking News
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Chesterfield, according to police.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Barrister Road just before 1:40 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police arrived and found a man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threating injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time, police added.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.  

