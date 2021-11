RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting last night.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Raven Street just after 11:40 p.m., not far from the food bank at New Covenant Apostolic Church off Fairfield Way. They found an adult male with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information available at this time.