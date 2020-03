A death investigation is underway in the city of Petersburg.

Petersburg Police said early Saturday morning that a man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

It happened in the 200 block of E. South Boulevard not far from South Crater Road.

Investigators say there is no suspect information at this time.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Petersburg Police are asking anyone with information on the death to call (804)732-4222 or use the P3tips App.