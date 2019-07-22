Man found shot in Richmond parking lot fighting for life

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was found shot in a parking lot in Richmond.

Police said they were called at around 12:30 p.m. to the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of West Broad Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were described as ‘life-threatening.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

