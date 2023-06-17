A man was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Henrico Friday night.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police are investigating how a man was grazed by a bullet on Thalia Crescent in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Officers found the man with a non-life-threatening wound just after 2 a.m. He was treated at the scene.

Police are working two crime scenes at Darbytown Road and Henrico Arms Place and Darbytown Road at Shirleydale Avenue that may be related to what happened. The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

