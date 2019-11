RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A man has life – threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday Night.

Richmond Police went to the 3300 block of Mike Road at approximately 5:19 p.m. Once they arrived, they found a man in his late 40’s suffering fro ma gunshot wound.

Investigators are on scene and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone that may have witnessed anything in the area are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.