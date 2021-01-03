Man in 60s identified in Jefferson Davis Highway homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eusebio Calderon, a man in his sixties, was shot and killed early New Year’s Eve morning.

Richmond Police said around 4:40 a.m. on December 31, officers responded to the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a person shot. Officers said they arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.