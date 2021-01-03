Man in 60s identified in Jefferson Davis Highway homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eusebio Calderon, a man in his sixties, was shot and killed early New Year’s Eve morning.
Richmond Police said around 4:40 a.m. on December 31, officers responded to the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a person shot. Officers said they arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Henrico County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam circulating in the area.
- Pastor killed with his own gun in east Texas church shooting after confronting manhunt suspect, sheriff saysEven though the pastor of the church was armed, when the two collided inside the church, the suspect was able to disarm him, said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith on Sunday.
- One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriff's deputy said.
- Authorities say a suspected shoplifter shot a sheriff’s deputy and two others at a northern Virginia shopping center.
- One person was shot in Petersburg on Saturday night. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries
- Chesterfield County police are searching for a suspect after a fight over a parking spot escalated into a shooting. One man is at the hospital tonight, recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
- The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man suspected of strangulation and aggravated malicious wounding.
- COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people are dead, including two young children, following a domestic dispute on Danwood Drive in Columbus. Police were called to the scene on the 900 block of Muirwood Village Drive around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the 800 block of Danwood Drive, where they reported hearing multiple […]
- Chicago police have charged a woman after seven children were found in a vacant apartment on the West Side.
- A Lynchburg man faces multiple charges after leading law enforcement from Lynchburg and Bedford County on a high-speed chase early in the morning on New Year's Day.