RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Richmond’s southside that took place this afternoon.

At around 1:00 p.m., police were dispatched to The Crossings at Bramblewood Apartment Homes in the 1300 block of Greenmoss Drive.

Upon arrival, officers determined that an adult male suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had been transferred to a nearby hospital.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.