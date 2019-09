RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — A man is injured after a shooting on Richmond’s Northside Sunday night.

Richmond Police were called to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road at 6:15 p.m. for a shooting near the Pine Camp Arts and Community Center.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gun shot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening-injuries.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.