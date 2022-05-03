HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old was killed after walking into traffic on I-64 near Newport News and being hit by a truck in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A little before 3:42 a.m., Virginia State Police received a report of a pedestrian walking along the eastbound shoulder of I-64 near the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit.

As troopers headed to the location, the call was updated to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival at the scene, responders found the pedestrian — now identified as 19-year-old Kevin Paniagua — to be suffering serious life-threatening injuries.

Paniagua died at the scene soon after and his next of kin was notified.

The troopers closed down two right lanes in order to conduct an investigation into the crash.

Police say that their preliminary findings revealed that Paniagua had walked into the traffic lane from the right shoulder and into the path of a 2021 Ford Econoline truck that struck him.

The driver of the Ford did not suffer any injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor and there are no charges at this time.

All traffic lanes were reopened at 6:34 a.m.