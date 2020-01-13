Man killed in Hopewell shooting; homicide investigation underway

1  of  4
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been killed in a Sunday night shooting in Hopewell.

Hopewell Police responded to the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue for reports of shots fired just before 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived officers said they found 46-year-old Christopher Shawn Barron with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the scene.

Barron’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine cause of death.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Anyone with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

