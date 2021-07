RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed early Thursday after being shot multiple times in Richmond’s Northside.

It happened around midnight near Meadowbridge Road and E. Brookland Park Boulevard. Richmond Police tells 8News the victim was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet. There’s no suspect information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.