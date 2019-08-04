Man killed, woman injured in Stafford County double shooting

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Stafford are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and one woman wounded.

Deputies responded to a home on New Hope Church Road following a 911 call for an “unknown situation.” just after 6 p.m. Officials say the caller told dispatch that two people were in an upstairs bedroom, covered in blood.

Deputies arrived to find two people unconscious. Each had an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The male victim was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified by police as Michael Shane Nelson, 41, of Stafford County.

The female victim was saved and was taken to a local hospital by Stafford Fire & Rescue. Her identity is being withheld by police.

Detectives say an investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the Office of the State Medical Examiner.