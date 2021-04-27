Man riding bike injured in hit-and-run crash on Kings Highway

A person on a bike was struck by a car on Kings Highway on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Photo: VSP)

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man on a bike was struck by a car on Kings Highway Monday night.

According to Virginia State Police, they responded to a crash at 8:47 p.m. on the 2200 block of Route 3. The investigation revealed that a black sedan was heading west on Route 3 in the left lane when it struck the pedestrian on the bike. The vehicle did not stop, VSP said.

The man who was riding the bike was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

“A vehicle suspected of being involved was located approximately one mile away from the crash scene,” VSP said.

The investigation is on going. If you have any information, contact Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656.