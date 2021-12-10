Man robs 7-Eleven in Chesterfield County, escapes in tractor-trailer

The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven on Jefferson Davis Highway before escaping in a tractor-trailer. (Photos: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven on Jefferson Davis Highway before escaping in a tractor-trailer.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 1:23 a.m. on Dec. 5, at the 7-Eleven on 9700 Jefferson Davis Highway.

CPD said a man armed with a firearm entered the business and demanded money. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store. Police say security camera footage showed the suspect getting into the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer and driving away.

The suspect is described as a man with a goatee, between 50-55 years old and about 6 feet tall with a medium build. During the incident, he was wearing a gray hoodie, black sunglasses and blue jeans.

Below are photos of the suspect and his getaway vehicle:

The tractor-trailer the suspect was seen getting into. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.