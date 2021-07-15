Man robs CVS in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield police is searching for a man who robbed the CVS at 8121 Midlothian Turnpike early this morning.

Police say the man entered the store around 3:19 a.m., passed a note to the cashier, and demanded money. After receiving the money, he then ran out of the snow. No one was hurt during the incident.

The male is about 5’8″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask, dark green hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and a backpack with an orange stripe on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.