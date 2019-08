(NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found shot at the Norfolk IKEA store late Friday night.

In a tweet, police said the man was taken to Norfolk General with life-threatening injuries. They got a call around 11:45 p.m.

No other information was immediately available, but the store closed to the public at 9 p.m.

