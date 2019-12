RICHMOND Va., (WRIC) —- A man is seriously hurt after being shot in Richmond’s southside, Sunday night.

Richmond Police said they were called to the 6000 block of Glenway Court around 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word about a shooting suspect at this time.

