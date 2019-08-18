Man shot after disturbance in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Police say an altercation lead to one man being shot and another injured.

In a release sent to 8News, officers arrived at the 6000 block of Glenway Court, and found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police say a disturbance happened prior to the shooting between the pair.

Both men were in their 20s. One of the victims was taken to the hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.