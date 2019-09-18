Man shot near Richmond’s Woodville Pool

A man is fighting for his life after being shot near Woodville Pool in Richmond’s East End.

Richmond Police were called to the 2000 block of N. 28th Street for reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers arrived they quickly found a man behind Woodville Pool who had been shot.

Richmond Police say he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on a shooter at this time. If you have any information give Richmond Police a call.

