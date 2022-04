RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in East End of the city early this morning, police say.

RPD responded to the scene on the 1500 block of N. 20th St. just after 2 a.m. There, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.