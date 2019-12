RICHMOND Va (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a second shooting on the City’s Southside.

Officers went to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard around 3 Sunday Afternoon.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with Life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on if any of the Southside shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for Updates.