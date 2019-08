RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man accused of theft at a Richmond-area 7-Eleven.

It happened at the convenience store located on W. Main Street back in March.

Detectives say the suspect drove off in a red Chevrolet with the license plate “WESCO.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 646-6820 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.