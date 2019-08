RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Charges are pending after a man was found stabbed in the city’s Church Hill development.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of N. 25th St. just before 4:20 p.m. for a stabbing. There, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780- 1000.