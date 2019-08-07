Man wanted for shooting into vehicle in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for the man who caused a car to crash in Mosby Court after he fired shots into the vehicle.

Police identified Carvelle A. Cotman as the person who shot into a vehicle in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street on Thursday, August 1.

At the time of the incident, the vehicle had two adult females and three children inside. No one was injured by the gunfire or injured in the crash, police said.

RELATED: Car crashes in Mosby Court after shots fired into vehicle

Cotman is wanted on charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and attempt to commit a non-capital offense.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cotman is call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.