Man with white supremacist ties arrested ahead of Second Amendment rally in January sentenced to five years in prison

FILE – In this file image from a Jan. 1, 2020, surveillance video released by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland, Brian Mark Lemley Jr, right, and Patrik Mathews leave a store in Delaware where they purchased ammunition and paper shooting targets. The pair, along with William Garfield Bilbrough IV, were arrested in January and are accused of plotting to commit violence at a Virginia gun rights rally. Lemley and Bilbrough pleaded not guilty in Federal court in Greenbelt, Md., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Mathews was scheduled for arraignment later in the day. (U.S. Attorney via AP, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an FBI undercover investigation of a white supremacist group.

A judge on Tuesday accepted the terms of a plea agreement between attorneys for 20-year-old William Bilbrough IV and federal prosecutors. Authorities say Bilbrough was a member of The Base, a group which has espoused using violence to accelerate overthrowing the U.S. government. He was one of three men arrested in January ahead of a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia. Bilbrough pleaded guilty to transporting an associate accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada.

