RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Police found a man wounded in Richmond Saturday Night. Now they’re looking for information.

Officers say they went to the 1200 block of Nelson Street in the Fulton Hill Neighborhood around 10:12 p.m.

Once they arrived they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.