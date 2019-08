RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s Northside.

Officers went to the 600 block of Pollock Street at 9:30 Saturday night. They found a man in his early 20’s shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect at this time, but there is no threat to the public.

Richmond Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.