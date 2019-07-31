Many American Seniors are apparently abusing alcohol

(CNN Newsource) – A new study by New York University’s School of Medicine and the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research found that one in 10 older adults report binge drinking.

Researchers say because this population is prone to other age-related issues, like an increased risk of falling or being on medication, binge-drinking is particularly dangerous.

The study also found that among adults 65 years and older, men and people who use cannabis are more likely to binge drink.

Binge drinking is defined as five drinks or more on the same occasion for men and four drinks or more for women.

It was published July 31 in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society.