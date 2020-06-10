March for justice, racial inequality held in Tappahannock

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A March for Justice rally is underway in Tappahannock, as protests continue throughout the commonwealth in response to the death of George Floyd.

Organizers LaKaia Shelton and Briauna Smith will lead the two-mile march to shine a light on issues of racism they feel are prevalent throughout Essex County and the Northern Neck.

“Even though Tappahannock is a small town, oppression still happens here, within our public places, school systems, and everyday life,” Shelton said in a release. Smith believes racism extends beyond policing and feels that, “the color of our skin should not be a weapon that is used against us.”

Both hope the rally will be awareness to racial inequality in Tappahannock.

The march will also honor Marcus-David Peters, a former biology teacher at Essex High School who was shot and killed by a police officer in Richmond on May 14, 2018. On Tuesday, 8News spoke with the family of Marcus-David Peters about police accountability and their push for the Marcus Alert System.

