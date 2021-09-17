March for Life returns to Virginia Capitol as abortion rights are on the ballot in statewide elections

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The March for Life is returning to the Virginia Capitol on Friday as early voting kicks off in statewide elections.

The March will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Square, with marchers circling the Capitol complex. The route will include Broad, 9th, Main and 14th Streets. There will be road closures effecting sections of Main and 14th Streets from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Map courtesy of Richmond Police)

At the top of the ticket this year are races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. All 100 members of Virginia’s House of Delegates are also up for re-election and the outcome of those races could have an impact on abortion rights in the Commonwealth.

(Above: Marchers gathered at the state capitol Friday to protest against abortion and call for restrictions on its availability.)

The issue of abortion rights has emerged as a focus in the Virginia governor’s race. That was on full display at Thursday night’s debate between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former business executive.

Youngkin was accused of hiding extreme views on abortion from voters after a secretly recorded video was released in which he raised concerns about alienating independent voters. He later assured he will go on offense if he is elected and Republicans take back control of the House of Delegates.

The GOP nominee didn’t directly respond during the debate when asked if he would support a bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy, if it includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk. He said a bill banning abortions when a fetus can feel pain “would be appropriate. “

Youngkin also made it clear he would not sign a more restrictive bill like the one that passed in Texas in part because it doesn’t include explicit exceptions for rape and incest.

“The Texas bill also was unworkable and confusing,” Youngkin said.

McAuliffe said he supports his party’s recent efforts to roll back Republican-led abortion restrictions in Virginia, including removing requirements for state-mandated counseling, ultrasounds and a 24-hour waiting period before proceeding with an abortion.

McAuliffe said he would want to go even further and enshrine Roe v. Wade into the State Constitution. He also doubled down support for a bill that would decrease the number of doctors needed to sign off on a third-trimester abortion and reduce the standard for authorizing that procedure to when a mother’s health is in danger.

McAuliffe rejected the notion that he generally supports late-term abortions.

“I support a woman’s right to make her own decisions up through the second trimester, that’s what I support,” McAuliffe said.