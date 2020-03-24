Marco’s Pizza donating hundreds of Pizzas of front line workers during the coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During this time of crisis medical workers, first responders and grocery store employees are some of the people who keep the world turning for the rest of us.

To thank them, Marco’s Pizza is giving free pizza to these front line workers until the stay-at-home mandate has been lifted. In addition to those working during the COVID-19 outbreak, Marco’s will also be giving pizza to the homeless population.

This week alone they said they’ve given out more than 400 pizzas.

“Marco’s Pizza is about two things: giving back and serving authentic Italian pizza. We are grateful we can continue to do those two things during these trying times,” said Harry and Sara Ragsdale, Richmond franchise owners, in a prepared statement.

Participating locations include the Marco’s on Midlothian Turnpike, Hull Street Road, John Rolfe Parkway and Forest Avenue at Reynolds Crossing.

