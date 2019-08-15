Markets Right Now: Stocks end a bumpy day mostly higher

Trader Andrew Silverman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Stocks are rising on Wall Street early Thursday on indications American consumers continue to spend and embrace online shopping. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks ended another roller-coaster day mostly higher on Wall Street, making up just a fraction of the ground they lost in a huge plunge the day before.

Walmart was a standout Thursday, putting up a 6.1% gain after turning in solid results and raising its outlook for the year.

Consumer products makers were also winners. Kellogg added 3.2% and Procter & Gamble rose 1.4%.

In another sign that investors remain jittery, however, prices for safe-play assets like government bonds and utilities also rose.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,847. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99, or 0.4%, to 25,579. The Nasdaq slipped 7, or 0.1% to 7,766.

The yield on 10-year Treasury fell to 1.50% from 1.58% a day earlier, another big drop.

___

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are up slightly on Wall Street at midday as the market steadies after a day of big losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points Thursday, a day after dropping 800 points as investors grew more concerned about a slowdown in the global economy.

A report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales and a solid profit outlook from Walmart appear to have allayed some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Walmart rose 4.4%. Makers of consumer products also rose. Kellogg climbed 2.6% and Procter & Gamble added 1.7%.

The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.5%, to 2,855. The Dow gained 0.5% to 25,602. The Nasdaq rose 0.3% to 7,794.

Bond prices rose again. The yield on 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.54% following a sharp decline Wednesday.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising on Wall Street early Thursday on indications American consumers continue to spend and embrace online shopping.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 67 points, a day after dropping 800 points as investors grew more concerned about a slowdown in the global economy. A report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales and a solid profit outlook from Walmart may allay some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Walmart rose 5.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,851. The Dow gained 0.3%, to 25,543. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 7,788.

The yield on 10-year Treasury slipped slightly to 1.57% following a sharp decline Wednesday.